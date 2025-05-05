DT
Home / India / 5 of family feared killed in fire at 5-storey building in Kanpur

The building houses a shoe manufacturing factory on its first and second floors
PTI
Kanpur, Updated At : 09:43 AM May 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a four-storey building in Kanpur, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (PTI Photo)
A 45-year-old man and his wife died in a massive fire that broke out at a five-storey building in Chamanganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said on Monday.

Huge flames engulfed the entire building located in the Prem Nagar area.

The police said that seeing the intensity of the blaze the couple's three daughters -- Sara (15), Simra (12), and Inaya (7) -- are also feared dead.

The bodies of Mohammad Danish and his wife Nazneen Saba (42) were recovered from the fourth floor, officials said.

They said it took firefighters hours to gain access to the fourth floor, where the couple's bodies were found.

According to police, neighbours first noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from the building on Sunday night and alerted fire station and police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesmau) Manjay Singh said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

"While the exact reason remains unclear, initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.

"The fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation," he added.

Efforts to completely extinguish the blaze are under way, the officials said, adding that people from over half a dozen buildings nearby have been evacuated to ensure their safety.

