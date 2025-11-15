DT
5 of family killed, 5 others seriously injured in fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

5 of family killed, 5 others seriously injured in fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Five injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital  

PTI
Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Updated At : 01:11 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Representative Image/iStock
Five members of a family died and five others suffered serious burns after a fire broke out in their house in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased include Lalan Shah, his mother, wife and two children. Five injured persons have been admitted to the nearest government hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suchitra Kumari said, “The incident took place in ward number 13 in Motipur locality around midnight. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the third floor of the building when occupants were in their sleep.”

“Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Five people died on the spot and five others suffered serious burn injuries... The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” she added.

Initially, locals rushed to the spot after witnessing the leaping flames and hearing loud shrieks but couldn’t do much. They alerted the fire control room and local police about the incident. Further investigation is on, she added.

