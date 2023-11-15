5 rescued from adjacent structure after fire breaks out at shop in Mumbai

Mumbai, November 15
At least five persons were rescued from an adjacent structure after a fire broke out in a two-storey shop in Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday, said an official.
Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.
The blaze started around 7.20 am in a shop on Shakeel Street in Byculla west.
Footwear, leather stock, garments, household articles and electrical installations in various "galas" (sub-sections) in the shop were gutted, he said.
After being alerted about the fire, authorities sent at least nine fire engines to the spot.
Though no injuries were reported, fire brigade officials rescued five persons stranded on an adjacent two-storey structure, he added.
