5-STATE ELECTION: Congress promises Rs 25L health cover, 27% OBC quota in Madhya Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 17

The Congress on Tuesday promised Rs 25 lakh health insurance and Rs 10 lakh accidental insurance schemes for all, a caste census and purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg in its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Other poll sops Farm loan waiver up to Rs 2L

Rs 1.5K-Rs 3K a month for jobless

Rs 1.5K a month to every woman

LPG cylinder for Rs 500

Free 100 units of power

State Congress president Kamal Nath released the manifesto in Bhopal in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and others.

Christened “Vachan Patra”, the manifesto also promised an Indian Premier League team from Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress, which is now in opposition in Madhya Pradesh, promised farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh per head apart from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 monthly for two years for unemployed educated youth.

Bundle of lies These are just a bundle of lies. Kamal Nath made 900 promises five years ago but did not implement even nine of them. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP CM

The manifesto guarantees Rs 1,500 per month to every woman, LPG cylinder for

Rs 500, no charges on the consumption of 100 units of power and half tariff on 200 units, resumption of the old pension scheme, free power to farmers for irrigation and 27 per cent reservation to OBCs. The manifesto promises Rs 500 to Rs 1500 monthly to students of Classes 1 to 12. It pledges to fill two lakh government posts.

Describing the manifesto as a “bundle of lies”, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Kamal Nath made 900 promises five years ago but did not implement even nine of them.

The MP Chief Minister said people did not trust the Congress and they knew that only BJP fulfilled promises. He said the Congress could no more mislead people.

#Caste census #Congress #Madhya Pradesh