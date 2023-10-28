5-STATE ELECTIONs: Gehlot announces 5 fresh guarantees

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees for the people of the state, including a law on the Old Pension Scheme and buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. Among other electoral promises was providing a laptop or a tablet to government college students and Rs 15 lakh insurance cover for losses incurred during any natural disaster.

Gehlot said his government would also provide smartphones with complimentary internet service for three years to one crore women.

Highlighting his track record of fulfilling promises, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the promise by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to waive loans of farmers was fulfilled in due time.

“Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge say that ‘fulfill the promises that you make’. Last time, Rahul Gandhi promised to waive loans (of farmers) in seven days, and the promise was fulfilled in due time,” he told a press briefing in Jaipur.

Gehlot’s five guarantees are in addition to two guarantees — cooking gas cylinders at 500 for 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family in installments — already announced by him at Priyanka Gadhi Vadra’s public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

