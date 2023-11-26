5-STATE ELECTIONS: Rajasthan sees 74.96% polling

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Rajasthan recorded 74.96 per cent voting on 199 seats in the Assembly poll on Saturday. The election on one seat, Karanpur constituency, was postponed after a candidate died.

According to the Election Commission, the voting was largely peaceful across the state, barring stray incidents of minor scuffles.

The poll body informed that Bagidora seat recorded a voter turnout of 78.21 per cent whereas the capital city, Jaipur, recorded 69.22 per cent polling. Jaisalmer saw 76.57 per cent while Ganganagar recorded a voter turnout of 72.09 per cent. The maximum voter turnout had been recorded in the Pokaran constituency with 81.12 per cent.

Earlier in the morning, a scuffle was reported at a polling booth in Churu. A polling agent alleged that he was attacked by four to five people and he suffered minor injuries.

A statement issued by the Election Commission later said, “Voters from 199 assembly constituencies participated enthusiastically in the elections to Rajasthan. Polling for the Karanpur Assembly constituency was adjourned due to the death of a candidate. Barring a few stray incidents, voting proceedings took place in a peaceful environment across the state.”

“Newly married couples, people with disabilities, women and third gender voters, tribals and the youth turned out in big numbers to the 51,890 polling stations set up across the state,” the Election Commission informed further. In a first for Rajasthan, home voting facility was provided for over 80-year-old senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Seizures worth Rs 690 cr during poll period

Following the conclusion of the Assembly elections, the EC on Saturday said cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 690 crore aimed at inducing voters had been seized in Rajasthan.

