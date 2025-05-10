5 top Pakistani terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: GoI sources

The first leg of ‘Operation Sindoor’ eliminated five high-value terrorists, including two brothers-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, top Government of India sources said on Saturday after confirmations.

Among terrorists neutralised in Indian response after the April 22 Pahalgam attack is Mudassar Khadian Khas @ Mudassar @ Abu Jundal, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and in-charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke, which was destroyed in the Indian strikes.

Mumbai terror attack terrorists Ajmal Kasab and mastermind David Headley were trained at Muridke Markaz.

Advertisement

Khas received a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by JuD’s Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a designated global terrorist. A serving Lt General of the Pakistani Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

The second slain terrorist in the Indian strike is Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. He is the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM chief, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists, and is accused of orchestrating multiple deadly attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Jameel was in-charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, which Indian strikes hit.

Advertisement

He was actively involved in radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar @ Ustad Ji @ Mohd Salim @ Ghosi Sahab of the JeM, also a brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, was the third wanted terrorist killed in Operation Sindoor. He handled weapons training for the JeM. He was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case.

The fourth high-value terrorist to be killed is Khalid @ Abu Akasha, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. He was engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral was held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

The fifth wanted terrorist to be neutralised was Mohammad Hassan Khan, affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.