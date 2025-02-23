DT
5 tourists from West Bengal killed, 5 injured in road accident in Gujarat  

The accident occurred on a national highway near Navi Morwad village in Limbdi taluka 
PTI
Surendranagar, Updated At : 07:47 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Five tourists from West Bengal were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway around 4.30 pm near Navi Morwad village in Limbdi taluka, said JN Gamara, sub-inspector of Chuda police station.

A group of tourists from Bengal were travelling in a tempo traveller when the vehicle crashed into a dumper, he said. They were returning after visiting places like Diu and Gir and had their flight from Ahmedabad two days later, the official said.

Two women and three men died on the spot and five others were rushed to a hospital at Sayla in the district for treatment, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

