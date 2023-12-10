5 women among 20 Naxalites give up in Chhattisgarh

PTI

Sukma, December 9

Twenty Naxalites, including five women cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, the police said.

They turned themselves in before senior police officials here citing disappointment with “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

One of the surrendered Naxalites, Uika Lakhma, operated as militia’s deputy commander. They were allegedly involved in executing Maoist activities, including putting up posters, spreading ideology and doing recce, in the Jagargunda police station area of the district, he said. The CRPF played a key role in their surrender.

#Chhattisgarh