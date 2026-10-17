DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 5 workers killed, as many injured in blast at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

5 workers killed, as many injured in blast at chemical unit in Gujarat's Bharuch

Blast occurred around 10 pm on Friday during a hydrogenation process at SynZeal Pharmachem in Vagra taluka, triggering a toxic leak

article_Author
PTI
Bharuch, Updated At : 01:17 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

As many as five workers were killed and five others injured after an explosion ripped through a chemical manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Bharuch district, officials said on Saturday.

The blast occurred around 10 pm on Friday during a hydrogenation process at SynZeal Pharmachem in the Saykha GIDC area in Vagra taluka, triggering a toxic leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas, they said.

Advertisement

SynZeal Pharmachem, set up in Saykha only a year ago, has been manufacturing pharma intermediaries, Bharuch Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manisha Manani said.

Advertisement

The explosion, suspected to have occurred during a hydrogenation process, was so powerful that it ripped apart the reactor tank, scattering machinery parts across the premises, she said.

Superintendent of Police Akshyaraj Makwana told PTI that five people were killed in the blast, while five others sustained injuries.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Jaydeep Maheshbhai Patel and Bhavik Dilipkumar Vasava, both hailing from Amod; Vrund Talaviya from Talala in Gir Somnath district and Uttar Pradesh natives Aniket Harilal Gautam and Arjunkumar Ramsingh Gautam, he said.

The injured workers, Pavankumar Ramsingh Gautam, Mausamkumar Ramsevak Yadav, Shivdayal Ramavatar Yadav, Pratik Pravin Prajapati and Priyanshu Bahadurlal, who hailed from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are undergoing treatment, Makwana said.

An official of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) said the blast during the hydrogenation process triggered a leak of methylene dichloride (MDC) gas.

Officials from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, DISH and police reached the spot, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts