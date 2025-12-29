DT
PT
Home / India / 5-year-old boy guards dead father, unconscious mother all night in Odisha forest

5-year-old boy guards dead father, unconscious mother all night in Odisha forest

His parents, Dushmant Majhi and Rinki, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle

PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 09:48 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A five-year-old boy spent the entire night alone in a forested area amid bone-chilling cold, guarding his dead father and unconscious mother before seeking help.

The incident took place in Odisha's Deogarh district and came to the fore when the little boy was found on the road near the forest seeking help from the passersby on Sunday morning.

His parents, Dushmant Majhi and Rinki, residents of Jianantapali village under the Kundheigola police station, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle, police said.

They parked the motorcycle by the roadside and walked about a kilometre into the forest, where they all were suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance, police said.

"While Dushmant died in an hour, Rinki fell unconscious. The little son watched them lying on the ground. The boy guarded his parents all night and sought help from people by coming to the road after sunrise," Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Chopdar told PTI over the phone.

The ASP said the woman also died during treatment at Chhendipada hospital in neighbouring Angul district, but the child survived, though he was also given the pesticide by his parents.

"The child was in good health and handed over to his grandparents after preliminary treatment," he said.

