50 Maoists arrested in major crackdown in Andhra Pradesh

Fifty CPI (Maoist) cadres were arrested across five districts in Andhra Pradesh in a coordinated, intelligence-led operations, poliec said on Wednesday.

Out of the 50 arrested, 45 were produced before the respective local court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The crackdown comes a day after the encounter in Alluri Seetharam Raju district on November 18, in which top Naxal commander M Hidma and five others were killed.

“Following Hidma’s killing, we launched a coordinated intelligence-driven operations across five districts and apprehended 50 CPI (Maoist) cadres,” said ADGP Intelligence Mahesh Chandra Laddha, addressing a press conference in Vijayawada.

Those arrested include special zonal committee members, divisional committee members, area committee members and regular cadres operating in the south Bastar–Dandakaranya region.

According to Laddha, this is one of the most extensive anti-Maoist operations in recent years The operation covered Krishna, Eluru, NTR, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, including Vijayawada.

Personnel from the State Intelligence Department, Special Investigation Branch (SIB), district police units and the Vijayawada Commissionerate took part in it following inputs on the Maoists movement.

Many cadres fled from Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and West Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh due to sustained security pressure and they were arrested in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

During searches, police recovered 39 weapons, 302 rounds of ammunition, detonators, cordtex wire, communication devices and Rs 13 lakh in cash.

The ADGP noted that three special zonal committee members and several divisional committee members were among the arrested cadres, marking a significant leadership setback for the Maoist network.

“The entire operation was executed with silent precision, ensuring no cadre escaped and no civilian was harmed,” SIB chief PHD Ramakrishna told PTI.

Meanwhile, Eluru district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Prathap Siva Kishore said that 15 Maoists who were arrested included a tech expert from Special Zonal Committee Member who is proficient in arms manufacturing and assembly and is considered a key asset to the Maoist ranks.

He said that the remaining members belong to various area committees.

“The arrested Maoists held responsibilities across specific constituencies and were operating under multiple organisational layers within the outfit,” Kishore told PTI.

According to police, investigators are now trying to determine how all 15 cadres came together at the same location in Eluru district.

Their ages, identities and other key details are being verified, a process officials describe as a challenging process given the group’s background.

“Indeed, the 28 CPI (Maoist) members taken into custody in Krishna district have been remanded by the court and are now being moved to the Rajamahendravaram central jail,” Krishna district SP Vidya Sagar Naidu told PTI.

Kakinada district SP G Bindu Madhav said two Maoists arrested here were sent to remand, with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act charges invoked.

“We seized two weapons from their possession and confirmed both individuals functioned as Area Committee Members (ACM),” Madhav told PTI.

Konaseema district SP Rahul Meena said the individual (Maoist) arrested here was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and booked under the UAPA, Arms Act and the Andhra Pradesh Public Safety Act.

“The arrested person have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and charged under multiple sections, including UAPA and Public Safety provisions,” Meena told PTI.