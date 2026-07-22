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Home / India / 50 OTT platforms blocked in 2 years for obscene content: Centre

50 OTT platforms blocked in 2 years for obscene content: Centre

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the government’s policies are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet, particularly for women and children

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:43 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Image credit/ANI file
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The Central Government has blocked public access to 50 OTT platforms over the past two years for hosting obscene content in violation of the Information Technology Act and other laws, while stepping up measures to curb the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and other unlawful content on digital platforms, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

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In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government’s policies are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet, particularly for women and children. He said the blocked platforms were found violating provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

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The Minister said the government has taken serious note of reports alleging the dissemination of advertisements linked to child sexual abuse material on social media platforms and has sought a detailed report from the concerned intermediaries. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also issued notices to the platforms concerned.

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Vaishnaw said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 require intermediaries to exercise due diligence and prohibit users from hosting or sharing content that is harmful to children, obscene, pornographic, invasive of privacy, gender-based abusive or otherwise unlawful.

Under the Rules, intermediaries are required to remove or disable access within two hours of receiving a complaint related to content involving nudity, exposure of private parts, or artificially morphed intimate images. Recent amendments also mandate social media platforms and other intermediaries to remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving a court order or a reasoned direction from the appropriate government or its authorised agency.

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The Minister further said intermediaries are legally required to report offences involving laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the appropriate authorities. Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) have also been directed to deploy automated tools and other technical measures to proactively detect and remove content depicting rape, child sexual abuse or previously identified unlawful material.

Vaishnaw added that the government has issued multiple advisories to intermediaries, including social media platforms, reminding them to strictly comply with their due diligence obligations under the IT Act and the IT Rules.

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