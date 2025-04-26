DT
Home / India / 5,000 Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra, 1,000 short-term visa holders ordered to leave: Minister

5,000 Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra, 1,000 short-term visa holders ordered to leave: Minister

The MEA announced that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas will be valid only till April 29
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:38 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Saturday said 5,000 Pakistani nationals are residing in the state, including 1,000 on short term visas who have been asked to leave the country as per the Centre's directives.

Some are residing in India since the last 8-10 years, some are married and some are those who have surrendered their Pakistani passport and applied for Indian citizenship, he said.

"According to my estimate, there could be 4,000 long-term visas, of which 1,000 are the SAARC visa, those who have come to the state for film work, medical ground, journalism, personal work," Kadam said.

The ones with short-term visas have been asked to leave by April 27, while those with medical visas have been given two more days to leave, Kadam said.

Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 persons were killed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, while medical visas issued to them will be valid only till April 29.

