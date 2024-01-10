 52- year-old man dies after being hit by ball on head during cricket match in Mumbai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 52- year-old man dies after being hit by ball on head during cricket match in Mumbai

52- year-old man dies after being hit by ball on head during cricket match in Mumbai

The man was hit by a ball from another match being played simultaneously on the same ground, while fielding in his match

52- year-old man dies after being hit by ball on head during cricket match in Mumbai

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Mumbai, January 10

A 52-year-old man fielding in a local cricket match here died after being hit on his head by a ball from another match underway on the same ground, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon on Dadkar cricket ground in Matunga area when the man, Jayesh Chunnilal Savla, was fielding for his team, an official said.

Two matches were going on simultaneously on the ground. A ball hit by a batter from the other match hit on the back side of Savla's head while he was facing the pitch where his team was playing, he said.

After the ball hit Savla, he collapsed on the ground and fell unconscious, the official said.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, he said.

Savla died due to a head injury, the official said, adding an accidental death report was registered at Matunga police station.

The matches were being played on the ground as part of a tournament organised by the Kutchi community, he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

3
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

4
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

5
Punjab

Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

6
Diaspora

'Why would they be hiding': Here is why 50 to 100 people got into a fight outside gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary

7
India

Non-Muslim Indian delegation makes historic visit to Medina, Smriti Irani leads it

8
India

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

9
Entertainment

4-carat diamond emergency at Golden Globes red carpet as entertainment reporter loses precious gem

10
World

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities; Suzuki to make EVs in Gujarat for world sales

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state

Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants

Bengaluru Start-up CEO son's murder appears pre-planned, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: Police

Bengaluru Start-up CEO son's murder appears pre-planned, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: Police

The postmortem has revealed the child was smothered to death...

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours earlier: Doc after autopsy

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body

Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day

Child allegedly killed by CEO mother cremated; father performs last rites

The victim's father, Venkat Raman, had brought the body to a...

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Pratham Anand alias Tushar, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, w...


Cities

View All

Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they were booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director