54-kg laddu cake in Varanasi as Yogi Adityanath turns 54

Supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 54th birthday in Varanasi by cutting a 54-kg cake made of laddus and planting 54 saplings, organisers said on Friday.

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The celebrations were held at the 51-foot-tall Varad Anjaneya Hanuman Temple, where a large number of supporters gathered to mark the occasion.

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Organisers said the 54-kg laddu cake symbolised the chief minister’s 54th birthday, while the plantation drive was organised in observance of World Environment Day.

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Pictures showcasing welfare schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government and development initiatives undertaken in Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the temple premises during the event, they said.

A special prayer and aarti were also performed, with supporters wishing the chief minister good health and a long life. They also prayed for his continued leadership of the state.

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Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972.