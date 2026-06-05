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Home / India / 54-kg laddu cake in Varanasi as Yogi Adityanath turns 54

54-kg laddu cake in Varanasi as Yogi Adityanath turns 54

The celebrations were held at the 51-foot-tall Varad Anjaneya Hanuman Temple, where a large number of supporters gathered to mark the occasion

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PTI
Varanasi, Updated At : 01:43 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Organisers said the 54-kg laddu cake symbolised the chief minister’s 54th birthday. Image credit/ Video grab via X
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Supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 54th birthday in Varanasi by cutting a 54-kg cake made of laddus and planting 54 saplings, organisers said on Friday.

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The celebrations were held at the 51-foot-tall Varad Anjaneya Hanuman Temple, where a large number of supporters gathered to mark the occasion.

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Organisers said the 54-kg laddu cake symbolised the chief minister’s 54th birthday, while the plantation drive was organised in observance of World Environment Day.

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Pictures showcasing welfare schemes of the Yogi Adityanath government and development initiatives undertaken in Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the temple premises during the event, they said.

A special prayer and aarti were also performed, with supporters wishing the chief minister good health and a long life. They also prayed for his continued leadership of the state.

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Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972.

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