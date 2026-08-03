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Home / India / 55-yr-old dead, one injured after minor ‘rams’ car into 8 vehicles in Telangana

55-yr-old dead, one injured after minor ‘rams’ car into 8 vehicles in Telangana

Earlier in July, a Ferrari sports car crashed into the main gate of Hill View Apartments on Road No. 5 in Hyderabad's Film Nagar

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ANI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A 55-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into a two-wheeler and seven other vehicles under the limits of the Madhuranagar police station in Hyderabad on Sunday, the police said.

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According to the Madhuranagar police, the accident occurred at around 11 am when the car, allegedly being driven by the minor along with another person, first hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into seven other vehicles.

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The two persons travelling on the two-wheeler sustained serious injuries in the collision. One of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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The police said seven other vehicles were also damaged in the incident. The entire sequence of the crash was captured on CCTV cameras. The minor has been taken into custody, police said.

The body of the deceased has been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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Earlier in July, a Ferrari sports car crashed into the main gate of Hill View Apartments on Road No. 5 in Hyderabad's Film Nagar, the police said.

According to police, the accident took place during the early hours on Sunday, at around 4 a.m., when the luxury car allegedly rammed into the apartment's main gate, causing damage to the property.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the car behind. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved. Further investigation is underway.

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