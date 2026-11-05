Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 567 cases of trafficking detected in India since 2020, says wildlife bureau

567 cases of trafficking detected in India since 2020, says wildlife bureau

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In light of the recent trafficking of orangutans in Odisha, which is being investigated by the WCCB, concerns have been raised regarding India becoming a hub for illegal wildlife trade.
Advertisement

As many as 567 cases of illegal trafficking and possession of animals, birds and exotic species have been detected across India since 2020, according to data maintained by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

The data, revealed to The Tribune in an RTI response, is compiled by the Bureau headquarters based on information received from state forest and police authorities, and highlights the continued illegal trade in both native wildlife and exotic species.

Advertisement

In light of the recent trafficking of orangutans in Odisha, which is being investigated by the WCCB, concerns have been raised regarding India becoming a hub for illegal wildlife trade. Among the commonly trafficked animals and birds are parrots, red-whiskered bulbuls, hornbills, Indian star tortoises and red-eared slider turtles.

Advertisement

The list also includes several exotic species, such as iguanas, giant day geckos, marmosets, orangutans, gibbons, spider monkeys, alligators and Pacman frogs. Snakes and Malayan giant squirrels are also among the species commonly trafficked.

The illegal trade involves trafficking and possession of wildlife at both national and international levels, the WCCB data states. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, who exposed the illegal trafficking racket in Madhya Pradesh, said India needs an agency on the lines of National Investigative Agency (NIA) to investigate wildlife trafficking cases.

Advertisement

“No one talks about the convictions. An agency should be constituted on the lines of the NIA to investigate cases of illegal wildlife trade and it should rank the states based on the conviction rate. When tigers went extinct from Sariska Tiger Reserve, the then Rajasthan government demanded a CBI probe. Sansar Chand, the smuggler behind the poaching in the tiger reserve was convicted. Around the same time, tigers were wiped out from the Panna Tiger Reserve but there was no CBI probe and no one was convicted,” he said.

Former Indian Forest Service officer BK Singh said that WCCB’s disclosure of 567 cases of trafficking of exotic animal species in India was quite alarming. “The orangutans seized from the forests of Odhisa and kept in the Nandankanan Zoo, Bhubaneswar, also reflect on the problem. The forests of Borneo and Sumatra are being destroyed and set on fire for palm oil cultivation. Several species from such habitats have moved to human areas in Indonesia and thereafter, smuggled to India and other countries. Forest fires worldwide have made species move out of habitats and caused them to be smuggled to other countries,” he said.

The official pointed out that India has been losing bulbul, star tortoise, gibbon and several species to other countries, which indicated that our vigil and protection efforts were compromised.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts