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Home / India / 57 hostel girls hospitalised after food poisoning

57 hostel girls hospitalised after food poisoning

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:34 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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At least 57 girls from a hostel in Ahmedabad were taken to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning, a civic official said on Sunday. Currently, 18 of them are admitted and all are in stable condition, he said.

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Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said 57 girls from Saurashtra Patel girls hostel in the Memnagar area experienced abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting in the afternoon.

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They were taken to Sterling Hospital. He said that 18 of them have been admitted, while others are under medical observation.

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