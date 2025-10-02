57 Kendriya Vidyalayas approved, 19 of them in election-bound Bihar

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of the increased number of central government employees.

Advertisement

Of these, seven Kendriya Vidyalayas will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry and the remaining 50 by state governments. Among these 57 schools, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no Kendriya Vidyalaya presently exists despite a significant number of central government employees. Furthermore, 14 are proposed in aspirational districts, four in left-wing extremist districts and five in North-East region hilly areas.

Advertisement

Nineteen of the new sanctioned KVs are proposed to be opened in poll-bound Bihar.

Advertisement

In December 2024, the Cabinet had sanctioned 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Over 86,640 students would benefit and 4,617 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created. The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs 5,862.55 crore spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

Advertisement

Presently, there are 1,288 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including one each in Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran.

Over 86,640 students would benefit and 4,600 additional teacher posts will be filled. As many as 913 Kendriya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020.

PM Narendra Modi termed it a landmark step in expanding access to quality education. “Several students will benefit, alongside the creation of many jobs,” Modi said in a post on X.