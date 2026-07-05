DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

58 engineering, technical colleges closed across India in 2025-26: AICTE

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra account for the highest number of closures, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Punjab

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Over 55 engineering colleges across the country were shut down during the 2025-26 academic year for various reasons, although existing students will be allowed to complete their degrees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Advertisement

“A total of 58 engineering and technical colleges were closed progressively during 2025-26. Progressive closure means institute cannot admit the students for the first year during the academic year for which progressive closure is granted. However, the existing students will continue,” a senior AICTE official said.

Advertisement

The AICTE, the statutory national-level apex advisory body and regulator for technical education in India, oversees programs in engineering, architecture, management, and pharmacy, ensuring quality assurance, maintenance of standards, and coordinated development.

Advertisement

Among the 58 institutions, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of closures, with 12 each, followed by Madhya Pradesh (8), Telangana (4), and Punjab (4).

Three colleges each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were closed during the year, while two each in Gujarat, Karntaka, Pune and Tamil Nadu  Haryana, Odisha, Uttarkhand and West bengal recorded one closure each.

Advertisement

Of the 58 institutions, three were government aided, while the rest were privately financed.

“Over 950 courses being offered in technical and engineering colleges across the country were also closed during the period,” the official added.

The AICTE distinguishes between progressive closure, under which institutions are phased out gradually while allowing enrolled students to complete their studies, and complete closure, where courses are shut entirely and affected students are transferred to other institutions.

The AICTE orders closure of institutions due to several reasons including less student intake, inability to maintained required faculty, non-compliance of infrastructure and operational norms, among others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts