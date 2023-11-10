Rs 5L fine slapped on Khan Group over fake UPSC toppers' claim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on Khan Study Group (KSG) for engaging in misleading advertising and unfair trade practices, contravening the Consumer Protection Act of 2019. Led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, the CCPA imposed the penalty in response to KSG's misleading claims and deceptive advertising.

According to the CCPA, every year, following the announcement of the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Exam results, various IAS coaching institutes embark on aggressive advertising campaigns, showcasing successful candidates as their own. Some institutes even use pictures and names of toppers to influence prospective aspirants, omitting crucial details about the candidates' chosen courses and fees paid. Taking note of this, the CCPA initiated action, including notices to IAS coaching institutes, including KSG, which claimed 682 out of 933 selected students, including all five UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 toppers.

