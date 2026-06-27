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Home / India / 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; strong tremors felt in Pakistan, J-K and Delhi-NCR

6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; strong tremors felt in Pakistan, J-K and Delhi-NCR

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan

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PTI
New Delhi/Islamabad, Updated At : 08:54 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Saturday, according to seismic monitoring agencies.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

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According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 7.04 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 215 km.

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The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

Strong tremors were also felt in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and several other north Indian states on Saturday evening.

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At least five moderate-intensity earthquakes have struck Pakistan’s southeastern province of Balochistan since Friday, with the latest jolting Barkhan and adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

Authorities have reported five injuries and damage to some houses in these earthquakes, which measured between magnitudes 5.2 and 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider Leghari said the quakes occurred on a fault line and could be the result of major earthquakes that have taken place globally.

Twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela on June 25, killing at least 920, leaving more than 51,000 missing and causing widespread damage.

“The massive earthquake in Venezuela could have created the release of energy to other fault lines and because Balochistan is on a fault line, there could be more jolts,” Leghari said.

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