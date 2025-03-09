DT
PT
Home / India / 6 achievers take over PM’s social media for a day

Each of them shared their journeys, highlighting the power of India's 'Nari Shakti'
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
While four women presented their experiences individually, Shilpi and Elina jointly shared their journey on Modi’s timelines. ani
Six women achievers from different sectors took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts for a day on International Women’s Day on Saturday.

These women were Vaishali Rameshbabu from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Anjlee Agarwal from Delhi, Anita Devi from Nalanda, Bihar, Elina Mishra from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Ajaita Shah hailing from Rajasthan and Shilpi Soni from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

While four women presented their experiences individually, Shilpi and Elina jointly shared their journey on Modi’s timelines.

Vaishali, a chess prodigy and sister of grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, who wrote her life experiences on PM’s X handle, attained the Chess Grandmaster title in 2023. Anita Devi overcame barriers of poverty to become the “Mushroom Lady of Bihar” — a byproduct of her resolve to establishing Madhopur Farmers Producer Company in 2016.

Elina and Shilpi exemplified the contributions of women in cutting-edge research and technology. While Elina is a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, Shilpi is at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Ajaita, as Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, has been transforming rural entrepreneurship by empowering over 35,000 digitally enabled women entrepreneurs.

Anjlee, a leading advocate for universal accessibility and founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility, has dedicated her life to ensuring inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure.

