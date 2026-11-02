6 arrested for organised financial fraud in Assam; police suspect links to Pakistan intel operatives

Six people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly operating an organised financial fraud racket through mule bank accounts, with suspected links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, police said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from central agencies, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police launched an operation and nabbed the six accused since October 28 from various locations in Guwahati.

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The STF registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Sonitpur District Police.

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Preliminary findings suggested that the racket has allegedly defrauded victims of several crores of rupees, and its mastermind is believed to be coordinating and controlling the activities of other members from outside Assam, the Assam Police said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an SBI bank account belonging to accused Marjina Begum had received credits amounting to lakhs of rupees within just 47 days, between June 22 and August 5, 2026. The amounts were withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, indicating a suspicious pattern of financial transactions," it added.

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Further investigations revealed alleged involvement of Mofijul Haque (22) and Himangshu Das (19), both residents of Guwahati, in suspicious transactions linked to the account with a suspected connection to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative, the statement said.

The STF launched an operation on October 28 and arrested three accused, including Begum, and recovered mobile phones and incriminating documents from their possession, it added.

"During interrogation, Mofijul Haque and Himangshu Das disclosed names of several other persons associated with the racket," the statement read.

Acting on the leads, the STF picked up three more people. Rakib Hussain (34) was arrested on October 29, while Iftar Hussain (25) and Arman Azuz Hoque (20) were nabbed on October 30, it added.

"A total of six accused have been arrested so far in the case. The operations conducted by STF were also assisted by Guwahati City Police in conducting raids," the release said.

During the operations, mobile phones, laptops, electronic gadgets, bank passbooks, ATM cards and several documents were seized, police said.

"Investigation conducted so far indicates that the organised financial fraud syndicate has allegedly been operating across different parts of the country for approximately two years, using multiple mule bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent financial transactions," it added.

Further investigation is under way to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate, trace the flow of fraudulent funds, identify additional mule bank accounts, and dismantle the organised financial fraud network.

Determining the nature and extent of the involvement of Pakistan-based intelligence operatives or other anti-national elements in the nexus was also under scrutiny, the statement added.