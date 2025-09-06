DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 6 dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat

6 dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat

Fire brigade teams carry out rescue and relief operations
article_Author
PTI
Halol (Gujarat), Updated At : 06:18 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres. Photo: A video grab/X
Advertisement

Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at the renowned Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, a police official said.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.

Advertisement

However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts