6 detained after murder convict on parole is shot dead in Patna hospital

A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Mishra (36), a resident of Buxar district, and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

Police have identified all the accused and detained six suspects in Patna and Buxar.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men were entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Speaking to PTI, Jitendra Rana, Inspector General (IG) of central range (Patna), said, "Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police have identified all the accused who were involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. At least six people have been detained in Patna and Buxar."

Patna (central) Superintendent of Police Diksha said, "We are examining CCTV footage collected from the hospital and other spots. Searches are under way to nab the accused at the earliest."

Mishra, convicted in a murder case, was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, she said, adding he was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

"Police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole," the SP told PTI.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Prima facie, it appears that old rivalry might be the reason behind the murder, she added.