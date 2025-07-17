DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / 6 detained after murder convict on parole is shot dead in Patna hospital

6 detained after murder convict on parole is shot dead in Patna hospital

All accused have been identified
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 09:39 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Policemen investigate after an injured prisoner undergoing treatment was shot by unidentified assailants at Paras Hospital, in Patna, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Chandan Mishra (36), a resident of Buxar district, and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

Police have identified all the accused and detained six suspects in Patna and Buxar.

Advertisement

A purported CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed that five armed men were entering the ICU of the hospital and opening fire at the person.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Advertisement

Speaking to PTI, Jitendra Rana, Inspector General (IG) of central range (Patna), said, "Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police have identified all the accused who were involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. At least six people have been detained in Patna and Buxar."

Patna (central) Superintendent of Police Diksha said, "We are examining CCTV footage collected from the hospital and other spots. Searches are under way to nab the accused at the earliest."

Mishra, convicted in a murder case, was lodged at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, she said, adding he was involved in 24 criminal cases, including more than 12 murder cases.

"Police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole," the SP told PTI.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Prima facie, it appears that old rivalry might be the reason behind the murder, she added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts