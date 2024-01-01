6 die as car hits road divider in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, January 1
Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.
The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.
Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight people were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes on the Sea of Japan coast
The Japan Meterological Agency reports quakes off the coast ...
Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar
According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts
Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and their 18-year-old...
Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court
He had sought a stay of the production warrant issued by the...