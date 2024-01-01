6 die as car hits road divider in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur

PTI

Jamshedpur, January 1

Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight people were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."

