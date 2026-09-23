DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Six drown in two Jharkhand villages during immersion ceremony after tribal festival Karam

Six drown in two Jharkhand villages during immersion ceremony after tribal festival Karam

Jharkhand celebrated Karam, one of the biggest tribal festivals after Sarhul, on Tuesday

article_Author
PTI
Medininagar (Jharkhand), Updated At : 01:43 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Palamu Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said an eight-year-old boy had drifted deep into the Koel river during the immersion ceremony in Bokaya village. Four people jumped in to rescue him, and all of them drowned, he said. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

Six people, including four minors, drowned in two separate incidents in Palamu district on Wednesday during the ceremonial immersion of tree branches worshipped at the tribal festival Karam, police said.

Five of the deaths were reported in Bokaya village and the other in Nani Jharia hamlet.

Advertisement

Jharkhand celebrated Karam, one of the biggest tribal festivals after Sarhul, on Tuesday. The festival concludes with the immersion of a branch of Karam tree that was worshipped during the festival.

Advertisement

Palamu Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said an eight-year-old boy had drifted deep into the Koel river during the immersion ceremony in Bokaya village. Four people jumped in to rescue him, and all of them drowned, he said.

The bodies have been fished out of the river and sent for post-mortem, he added.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar Thakur (22), Nitish Kumar Singh (18), Vishal Paswan (16), Raja Singh (12) and Hemant Kumar Singh (8).

In Nani Jharia village, 16-year-old Simpi Kumari drowned after she slipped and fell into a pond during an immersion ceremony there.

Police retrieved the body with the help of locals and sent it to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts