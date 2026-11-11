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Home / India / 6 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged ship that is hit by projectile in Persian Gulf

6 Indian seafarers aboard Liberia-flagged ship that is hit by projectile in Persian Gulf

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says 4 crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai on November 10. Photo for representation
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Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai on November 10.

Sonowal, in a social media post on X, said four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination.

"The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," he said.

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"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and well-being of our seafarers," the minister added.

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