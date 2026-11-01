6 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts under way

Six Indian tourists, including two women, have been stranded in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park area of Nepal since Saturday afternoon due to heavy snow, with security personnel mobilised and efforts under way to rescue them, officials said on Sunday.

The tourists had gone to the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, around 300 km northwest of Kathmandu. The area was covered in heavy snow, according to Dolpa Chief District Officer (CDO) Junu Dhakal.

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Shey Phoksundo Lake, located in the rural municipality, is Nepal's deepest lake. It is situated at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.

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"We have located the area where they are stranded, and an Army helicopter is arriving to rescue them. We hope to rescue them soon," Dhakal told PTI.

However, rescue efforts were halted until Monday after unfavourable weather conditions prevented a Nepali Army helicopter from landing at the site on Sunday.

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Police Inspector Binaya Singh, spokesperson at the District Police Office Dolpa, said the Army helicopter had to return without landing due to bad weather.

The local administration is now planning to send a helicopter belonging to Simrik Air, a private airline, on Monday to rescue the stranded tourists, Singh added.

Earlier, the rescue operation had faced a delay after a technical problem developed in a Nepali Army helicopter stationed at Surkhet, according to a report by Nepal's Onlinekhabar news portal.

Security personnel have been mobilised since Sunday morning after authorities received information about the stranded tourists. They have located the area where the group is stranded, but communication could not be established with them as the area is covered in snow, Singh said.

The Indian tourists had ventured into the area despite warnings from security personnel and the Nepali guide accompanying them, Dolpa CDO Dhakal said.

The chief district officer further said the tourists left the guide and proceeded towards the lake area despite heavy snow. Communication with them was disrupted on Saturday night.

The guide contacted the District Administration Office in Dolpa on Saturday evening, saying the tourists might have been stranded due to heavy snow, she said. However, communication was completely disrupted on Sunday morning.

"We cannot say they are missing, as we have located the area," Dhakal added.

The tourists have been identified as Moumita Halder, Piyali Koley, Jajla Trivedi Kumar, Aditya Singha, Diplina Bishwas and Rajesh De, according to a press release issued by the district administration office in Dolpa.

Tourists getting stranded in heavy snow is not unprecedented in Nepal's Himalayan regions. In October 2025, 15 trekkers, including three British women, were rescued after being trapped by heavy snow in Mustang's Hidden Valley.

In November last year, two Nepali tourists were rescued by helicopter after being stranded in snow near the Mustang-Dolpa border, according to local media reports.