1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operations from T1 to T2 and T3

A portion of the roof collapses damaging vehicles.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Flight departures at the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 pm on Friday after a portion of its roof collapsed due to heavy rains, killing one person, according to sources.

Five people were injured in the incident that occurred around 5 am.

Sources said flight departures at T1, which has only domestic flight operations, have been suspended till 2 pm and the airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operations from T1 to T2 and T3.

The flight departures were suspended soon after the roof collapse incident. Passengers who were already inside the terminal boarded their flights.

The departures were completely suspended around 7:30 am. Flight arrivals have not been impacted, sources said.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result, the spokesperson said, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters have been closed as a safety measure.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused." the spokesperson said.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that he was monitoring the situation and the injured have been shifted to hospital.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1.

"The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said flight operations are impacted due to structural damage at T1 due to adverse weather conditions.

"This has led to flight cancellations in Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives," the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said the unplanned situation has led to operations across the network being impacted.

"Customers are advised to keep a track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport," it said.

SpiceJet said in a post on X that flights have been cancelled as T1 will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. With PTI

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

