6 IPS officers appointed to top paramilitary, IB posts

Haryana cadre IPS officer Sandeep Khirwar, currently serving as Additional Director General (ADG) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been appointed Special Director General in the force.

He will assume the post from the date of taking charge and continue until his superannuation on May 31, 2033, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Khirwar is among six 1995-batch IPS officers whose appointments to senior positions in the CRPF, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday.

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The appointments include two officers, including Khirwar, as Special Director General (Special DG) in the CRPF, two as Special DGs in the BSF, one as Special DG in the CISF and one as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau.

Rajesh Kumar, an AGMUT cadre IPS officer serving as ADG in the CRPF, has been appointed Special Director General, CRPF, on an in-situ basis through temporary upgradation.

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The appointment will be for two years from the date of assumption of charge.

Puneet Rastogi, a Tripura cadre IPS officer presently serving as ADG in the BSF, has been appointed Special Director General in the force. He will hold the position from the date of assumption of charge until June 30, 2030, or until further orders.

Satish Shriramaji Khandare, an AGMUT cadre IPS officer currently serving as ADG in the BSF, has also been appointed Special Director General, BSF. The appointment comes with the restoration of the temporarily downgraded post and will remain effective until June 30, 2031.

Padmakar S Ranipse, an Odisha cadre IPS officer currently serving as ADG in the Central Industrial Security Force, has been appointed Special Director General, CISF, on an in-situ basis through temporary upgrade.

His appointment will continue until his superannuation on May 31, 2028.

Jag Mohan, a Bihar cadre IPS officer currently serving as Additional Director in the Intelligence Bureau, has been appointed Special Director, IB.

His appointment will take effect from the date of assumption of charge and continue until his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders.