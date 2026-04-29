6 killed, 4 injured as bus crashes into van in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha

Six persons were killed and four others injured after a private bus rammed into a van on a highway in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said.

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The van carrying passengers was on its way from Shamlaji to Himmatnagar when the speeding bus hit it from behind, Gambhoi police station inspector Alpesh Chaudhary said.

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Six passengers of the van were killed, and four others suffered injuries, he said.

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The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the police said.