Six persons-five women labourers and an autorickshaw driver-were killed and four others injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was crushed between a car and a parked lorry near Bagepalli in this district on Sunday, police said.

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The accident occurred at around 3 pm when 10 people-nine women labourers and a male autorickshaw driver-were returning from work and heading towards Bagepalli, District Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said.

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"Ten people, comprising nine women labourers and a driver, were travelling in an autorickshaw. They were returning from labour work," he said.

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According to the SP, the autorickshaw had turned off the highway and was proceeding towards Bagepalli when a car rammed into it from behind. "From behind, a car collided with the autorickshaw. A lorry was also parked on the roadside nearby. The autorickshaw got sandwiched between the car and the lorry," he said.

The impact completely crushed the autorickshaw, killing five occupants on the spot.

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"Five people died on the spot, while one more died in the hospital. The other four are receiving treatment at Shidlaghatta hospital," Chouksey said.

Of the six deceased, five were women, and one was the autorickshaw driver, he added.

The four injured persons are undergoing treatment and are in stable condition, the SP said.