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Home / India / 6 killed as car collides with bus, catches fire in Karnataka

6 killed as car collides with bus, catches fire in Karnataka

6 killed as car collides with bus, catches fire in Karnataka Crash in Yadgir triggered by tyre burst; 2 critically injured

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PTI
Yadgir, Updated At : 01:39 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Flames and smoke billow from a bus after a car allegedly collides head-on with it, in Yadgir, Karnataka, Friday, April 17, 2026. Six people are killed in the incident. Image credits/PTI.
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Six people were killed after a car allegedly had a head-on collision with a private bus and caught fire in this district on Friday, police said.

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The accident occurred near Shantapura Cross in Surpur taluk, they said.

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Citing preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts, Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told PTI that the Compact Utility Vehicle apparently suffered a tyre burst, following which the driver lost control, leading to a head-on collision with a private bus. The car (CUV) subsequently caught fire, claiming the lives of six people who were travelling in it.

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In total, eight people, including three children, were travelling in the car. They were rushed to Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Six of them have been confirmed dead, while two others are stated to be in critical condition, he said.

According to SP, those travelling in the car hail from Sirwar taluk in Raichur district. The vehicle from Yadgir was heading to their hometown in Raichur, while the bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi.

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Passengers travelling in the bus are stated to be safe and were rescued in time, he said. Further investigation is under way, police added.

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