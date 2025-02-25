6 killed in auto-rickshaw-truck collision in Gujarat     

Six people, including a child and two women, were killed when a truck moving in the wrong lane collided with an auto-rickshaw on a national highway near Rajkot on Tuesday evening, police said.

The auto-rickshaw driver was seriously injured.

A police officer said the truck driver fled after the accident.

"The deceased -- a seven-year-old child, two women and three men -- were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when a truck collided with it on the national highway connecting Rajkot to Ahmedabad near Maliyasan village," said Assistant Commissioner of Police RS Baria.

A crane was deployed to remove the mangled remains of the three-wheeler crushed under the truck, he said.

Police officials said the truck, headed towards Rajkot, was moving in the wrong lane. The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.

"The auto-rickshaw driver survived with serious injuries while six passengers died. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Baria said.