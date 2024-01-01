6 killed in Maharashtra factory inferno

PTI

mumbai, December 31

Six workers were killed after a fire broke out in a hand gloves manufacturing factory in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 1 am in the Sunshine Enterprises unit located in the Waluj industrial area.

Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the incident took place.

Six of them were killed, while the seven others managed to come out by breaking the tin roof of the factory, the official said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya said, “The fire broke out in the Sunshine Enterprises factory, which makes cotton and leather hand gloves, in Waluj. The police control room came to know about the incident around 1.15 am. After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 3.30 am,” he said.

