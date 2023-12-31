6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), December 31
At least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.
According to Fire Department officials, the blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MIDC area.
"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and recovered six charred bodies," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, said.
"Extinguishing work is currently in progress," he added.
Earlier, locals claimed at least five workers were trapped inside the building. Fire Department officials later confirmed the deaths of six people in the fire incident.
Workers said that the company was closed, and they were sleeping when the fire broke out.
"10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers had told ANI.
Meanwhile, fire dousing operations are ongoing, and the exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained yet.
More details are awaited. ()
