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Home / India / 6 killed, several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

6 killed, several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

The incident occurs due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to Lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan

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PTI
Lakhisarai, Updated At : 09:36 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Injured people receive treatment at a hospital following a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple during the third Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Lakhisarai, Bihar, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. PTI
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At least six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at the Ashok Dham temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday, officials said.

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The incident occurred due to a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to Lord Shiva in the holy month of Shravan.

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Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar said, "At least six devotees died in the stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai on Monday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

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