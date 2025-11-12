6 Maoists killed in C’garh operation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

At least six Maoists were killed in a joint operation launched by the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday. The operation took place in a forest area, approximately 6 km west of Kandulnar under the Modakpal police station limits in Bijapur.

The bodies of six Maoists were later recovered by the police and their identities were being ascertained, even as the operation was going on till the time of reporting.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the National Park of Bijapur, sources informed further. The recovered arms included automatic weapons (INSAS), sten guns, and .303 rifles as well as explosives, Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said.