6 members of a family dead in fire in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district

Six members of a family died after a fire broke out in a residence-cum-shop in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Monday, police said.

Fire broke out shortly after midnight when the Karande family members were asleep on the first floor of their residence at Yedshi, which also housed a cloth shop, police said.

All of them died due to suffocation, police said. The neighbours made efforts to break into the house after the fire broke out, but their efforts were in vain, they added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but preliminary reports suggest it was due to a ‘panati’ (small clay oil lamp or diya) lit in the premises, police said.