DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 6 migrant workers killed in granite quarry accident in Andhra Pradesh

6 migrant workers killed in granite quarry accident in Andhra Pradesh

Incident occurred around 10.30 am when 10 to 15 workers were engaged in mining works
article_Author
PTI
Ballikurava, Updated At : 05:28 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Six migrant workers were killed and three injured after a massive granite rock fell on them at a quarry in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am when 10 to 15 workers were engaged in mining works.

“All victims are from Odisha. We suspect water seepage caused the rock to give way. Forensic teams are investigating,” the police official told PTI, adding there were no blasts or seismic activity.

Advertisement

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with mining department officials joining the police at the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the tragedy.

Advertisement

"I spoke with officials, instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured, and ordered a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident," said Naidu in a release.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Reddy expressed sorrow over the incident.

“This is truly heart-wrenching. These workers lost their lives while toiling for their families,” said Reddy in a release.

He urged the government to ensure medical care for those injured in the accident and to provide immediate support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts