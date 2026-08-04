6 NEET-UG candidates move SC over ‘discrepancies’ in OMR sheets

Six NEET-UG candidates approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleging discrepancies between the answers they had marked in their OMR sheets during the examination and the copies of those sheets made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The petition was mentioned before a bench led by CJI Surya Kant seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process.

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The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the matter was related to six students who secured more than 600-650 marks but the OMR sheets uploaded by NTA differ from the answers they had actually marked during the examination.

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He said the students had emailed NTA and also visited its office, but received no response.

The bench then agreed to list the matter for hearing after the petitioners’ counsel pointed out that the NEET counselling process was already in progress and that it related only to six students.

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The alleged discrepancies in their OMR sheets could significantly affect their admission prospects, their counsel submitted.