6 pilots die on duty in 3 years; Federation seeks end to Flight Duty Time Limitation exemptions, fatigue-risk overhaul

Six Indian airline pilots have died while on duty or during duty-related activities in the past three years, setting off fresh alarm over pilot health and fatigue as the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked aviation regulator DGCA to withdraw all dispensations from Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules and bring airlines under a mandatory fatigue-risk management regime.

In a fresh letter to DGCA, FIP president Capt CS Randhawa has sought an independent scientific examination of the fatalities and pilot health trends, besides scrutiny of airline rostering, recovery periods, circadian disruption and fatigue exposure.

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Randhawa was careful not to draw a direct link between fatigue and the deaths. He said no such causal relationship had been established through an official investigation, but maintained that the fatalities were serious enough to warrant a wider regulatory review.

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“These events warrant an urgent and comprehensive review of fatigue exposure, rostering practices, recovery opportunities, medical surveillance, and FRMS effectiveness across Indian aviation operations,” Randhawa said in his representation.

The intervention brings together two issues that pilots have repeatedly raised with the regulator, exemptions granted to airlines from certain fatigue rules and the absence of a comprehensive Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) capable of looking beyond prescribed duty-hour limits.

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FIP has listed six pilot fatalities between November 2023 and September 2026. The latest was that of Air India Capt Sunny Asladekar, who, according to FIP, was found dead in a Delhi hotel on September 11 while undergoing Boeing 787 conversion training and during a layover period. The cause remained under investigation, with cardiac arrest suspected, the federation said.

In April, Air India Capt Tarundeep Singh died following a heart attack during a scheduled layover/rest period in Bali, while Akasa Air Capt Arjun Naidu died after suffering a heart attack during ground training in Bengaluru.

FIP's list also includes a 37-year-old pilot who died at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 during Boeing 777 training activities in November 2023; a Qatar Airways pilot who became seriously ill while operating as an extra crew member in February 2024 and later died despite a diversion to Dubai; and an air ambulance pilot killed in an aircraft crash after departure from Ranchi in February this year.

The federation said reports of pilots dying during operational duty cycles, training activities and crew-rest periods had intensified concerns over cumulative fatigue, circadian disruption, recovery opportunities and long-term health consequences associated with current operational practices.

But its demand goes beyond investigating the six deaths. Randhawa has asked DGCA to immediately withdraw FDTL dispensations granted to operators and uniformly enforce all approved provisions, allowing a temporary variation only where it can be justified by safety-based evidence.

FIP has previously argued that repeated operator-specific variations and deferred implementation have weakened the fatigue-mitigation framework envisaged under the revised FDTL regime.

It now wants a DGCA-led National FRMS Oversight Programme involving the regulator, airlines, pilots' associations, medical specialists, sleep scientists and human-factor experts.

Airlines, under its proposal, should be required to make quarterly disclosures to the regulator on fatigue reports received and rejected, corrective action taken, fatigue-related operational occurrences and their FRMS performance.

FIP also wants DGCA to publish anonymised industry-wide fatigue statistics annually and commission an independent scientific review of pilot health trends between 2023 and 2026, including cardiovascular events, sudden incapacitation cases and duty-cycle-related health occurrences.

Rostering practices should also face scrutiny, including standby utilisation, reserve-duty allocation, ultra-long-range flying and exposure to circadian disruption.

Another fault line flagged by Randhawa is under-reporting of fatigue. FIP said pilots may be reluctant to report fatigue because of concerns over roster disruption, operational pressure and perceived career consequences. It has sought a non-punitive reporting culture so that fatigue reports become safety data rather than a potential liability for the pilot.

The September 15 letter follows repeated representations by FIP to DGCA in July and August over FDTL, pilot fatigue, health and the need for a mandatory FRMS.

The federation's case is that merely keeping a pilot within the legal ceiling for flight and duty hours does not necessarily mean fatigue risk has disappeared. Sleep before duty, consecutive duties, night flying, workload and disruption of the body's biological clock can all affect alertness and need to be assessed as part of a wider safety system.