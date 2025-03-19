DT
PT
Home / India / 6 SC judges set to visit Manipur on March 22

6 SC judges set to visit Manipur on March 22

Nearly two years ago, ethnic violence had claimed 200 lives in state
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Nearly two years after ethnic violence claimed more than 200 lives and displaced over 50,000 people in Manipur, a six-member team of Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, would visit relief camps on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said on Tuesday.

The ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 during a “tribal solidarity march” organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Justice Gavai – who is the Executive Chairman of NALSA – will be accompanied by Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice KV Viswanathan and Justice N Kotiswar Singh during the visit to relief camps on the occasion of the duo-decennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court, a NALSA release said.

It highlighted the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to the affected communities. Justice Gavai would virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across the state aside from new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts and essential relief material would be distributed to the internally displaced persons .

