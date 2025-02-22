DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 6 workers feared trapped as section of tunnel collapses in Telangana

6 workers feared trapped as section of tunnel collapses in Telangana

Officials say roof collapsed at 12-13 km inside Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:19 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials say the construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying. Photo: X
Advertisement

At least six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

The construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, they said.

Six to eight workers are feared trapped as per information given by the company engaged in the work, a senior police official told PTI.

Advertisement

“The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel,” the official said.

However, a press release from the Chief Minister's office, without putting a number, indicated that some persons suffered injuries.

Advertisement

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, it said.

As per the directives of Chief Minister, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for it and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper