Home / India / 6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh  

6 workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh  

Incident occurs in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district

PTI
Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh), Updated At : 01:17 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
At least six workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official said.

After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations, he said.

