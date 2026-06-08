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Home / India / 8 workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

8 workers killed in Vizag Steel Plant as molten iron spills

Police say some of the injured workers suffered grievously

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PTI
Visakhapatnam, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed and six others injured here on Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

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Police said some of the injured workers suffered grievously.

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"Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously," an official told PTI.

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We are undertaking rescue operations, said an official earlier.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help, according to a press release from the CM's office.

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According to the police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

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