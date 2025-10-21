DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 6-year-old boy in Maharashtra loses vision in one eye after firecracker accident

6-year-old boy in Maharashtra loses vision in one eye after firecracker accident

As it failed to ignite, the boy tried to light the firecracker a second time and it exploded

article_Author
PTI
Beed, Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

A 6-year-old boy lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra's Beed city, a doctor treating him said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Monday evening when the boy, resident of Nagoba Galli in the city, was lighting a firecracker.

Advertisement

As it failed to ignite, the boy tried to light the firecracker a second time and it exploded.

Advertisement

The boy, who sustained a severe injury to his left eye, was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Beed and later shifted to a private facility for treatment.

"The child's cornea was completely damaged due to the blast, and he has lost the vision in one eye," a doctor from the private hospital said.

Advertisement

The doctor appealed to parents to stay vigilant when their children play with firecrackers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts