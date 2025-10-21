6-year-old boy in Maharashtra loses vision in one eye after firecracker accident

A 6-year-old boy lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra's Beed city, a doctor treating him said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the boy, resident of Nagoba Galli in the city, was lighting a firecracker.

As it failed to ignite, the boy tried to light the firecracker a second time and it exploded.

The boy, who sustained a severe injury to his left eye, was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Beed and later shifted to a private facility for treatment.

"The child's cornea was completely damaged due to the blast, and he has lost the vision in one eye," a doctor from the private hospital said.

The doctor appealed to parents to stay vigilant when their children play with firecrackers.